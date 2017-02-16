Wheel House for Feb. 16

FREE CLASS

South Central Louisiana Technical College, Young Memorial Campus, 900 Youngs Road, Morgan City, Work Ready U offering a free “Step Up to Success” class 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20. Learn basic computer skills, create email accounts and resumes, information on FAFSA, federal financial aid and TOPS, learn about online job searches and applications, job interview prep, tax advice and more. Free, but attendees may bring canned good or personal hygiene items for donation to non-profit organizations.

READINGS

Morgan City Public Library free program of readings and discussions titled, “Louisiana Characters: Biographies of the Bayou State” led by Paul Leslie 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, March 1 to April 5. Seating and book sets are limited. Must register by calling 985-380-4646.

GOLF TOURNEY

The 4th annual Missions Golf Tournament, 3-Person Scramble, “Bogey is Your Friend,” hosted by Matthew 25 International on Saturday, April 8, at Atchafalaya at Idlewild near Patterson. Times: 7:30 a.m. check-in, and 8 a.m. shotgun start. Prizes and awards follow round. For info call Tammie, 985-412-6361, or Ed, 985-395-4653.