Wheel House for Feb. 10

Fri, 2017-02-10 10:42

HOSPITAL
AUXILIARY
Hospital Auxiliary of Morgan City meeting 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Teche Regional Medical Center cafeteria.

DANCING
“Dancing with the Stars Tiger Style,” to benefit Morgan City Project Graduation set 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Entertainment by Déjà Vu follows. Light hors d’oeuvres provided. Cost: floor seating table for eight (must be 21 or older), $400, gold; $200, silver. Balcony seating for any age, $10 per person. For info call Christy Deshotel, 985-519-0259.

