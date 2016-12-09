Wheel House for Dec. 9

CHRISTMAS

Bayou Vista Baptist Church, 411 Field Road, hosting the drama/musical “Bringing Christmas Home” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Public invited.

CHRISTMAS GUMBO

Dinner at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 401 Fifth St., Morgan City, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Public invited.

AARP MARDI GRAS

St. Mary AARP Mardi Gras Court presentation Feb. 14, 2017, at St. Mary Senior Citizen Center, Home of St. Mary AARP, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Tickets: $15, at the AARP office 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Deadline for tickets, Jan. 9, 2017. Call 985-384-2277 for info.