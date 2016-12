Wheel House for Dec. 7

HOSPITAL

Service District 2 meeting 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at St. Mary Chamber of Commerce, 727 Myrtle St., Morgan City.

SENIOR

Annual Senior Citizens Christmas Dinner Verdunville/Centerville at Knights of Columbus Home, Elm Street, Centerville, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Veterans of all ages also welcome. Also features music, speakers and door prizes.

CHRISTMAS

Revival at Golden Hand Ministries, 501B Southeast Blvd., Bayou Vista, Dec. 14-16, with various speakers. Christmas play at 4 p.m. Dec. 18. Public invited. For info call 985-399-6780.

NEW YEAR'S EVE

Gospel Bash at New Zorah Baptist Church, 9-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, with Minister of Music Jadon Hawkins, Lake Charles. New Year’s service begins at 10 p.m. Public invited.