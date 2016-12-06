Wheel House for Dec. 6

ADULT EDUCATION

South Central Louisiana Technical College Young Memorial’s WorkReady U Program offers adult education classes in Morgan City, 900 Youngs Road. Registration 8-11 a.m. Dec. 8 for day and night classes. Applicants must be 18 or older, provide a state or federal photo ID, Social Security card, and pay $15. For info call 985-380-2957, ext. 351 visit www.scl.edu.

JEWS FOR JESUS

Five-year anniversary Christmas brunch at New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Morgan City, 10 a.m. Dec. 10. Speaker Minister Wanda Ventress, Believe Family Worship Center, Lafayette.

TURKEY BASKETS

Will be distributed at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Morning Glory Ministries, 1323 Railroad Ave., Morgan City. No documentation will be needed from recipients.