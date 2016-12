Wheel House for Dec. 30

WATCH SERVICE

For New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, at 10 p.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church, 1709 Harry D. St. Patterson. Public invited.

NEW YEARS EVE

Service at 10 p.m. Dec. 31, at New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Morgan City. Speaker the Rev. Eddie Narcisse, Greater Deliverance Baptist Church, Vacherie. Public invited.

CARE BANQUET

Christians Aiming to Reach Everyone annual banquet 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Admission: $25, includes meal, entertainment by recording artist Chera Sterling, a skit and door prizes. Proceeds benefit adult health day care and afterschool programs. For info or tickets call Ethel Morrison, 985-384-9680; Ruby Maze, 985-498-0050; or Karen Matthews, 337-828-4497.