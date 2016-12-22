Wheel House for Dec. 22

RESOLUTION RUN

And Fitness Challenge hosted by Tri-City Track Club and Atchafalaya 24 Hour Fitness 8 a.m. Jan. 7 at Atchafalaya 24 Hour Fitness, 2036 Allison St., Morgan City. The 5K will wind through Lakeside Subdivision. Warm ups and fitness challenges pre- and post-race. Race awards for first-third overall adult male and female, and first-third overall youth (17 and under). Cost (no T-shirt): $10, adults; $5, 17 and under. For race info or form, contact Race Director Dee Hymel, 985-518-6118 or e-mail dhymel@cox-internet.com. Online registration at active.com.