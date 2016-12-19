Wheel House for Dec. 19

Sacred Heart

Thrift Store, 304 Railroad Ave., Morgan City, Pre-Christmas Sale 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 21-22. All Christmas items 25 cents. All other clothing 50 cents. All proceeds benefit Sacred Heart Catholic Church charities.

DEEPWATERS

Ministries, 1120 Lia Drive, Patterson, Praise Blow Out Service 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Breakfast follows. Public invited.

NYE DANCE

St. Mary AARP sponsored New Year’s Eve Dance 8-midnight, Dec. 31, at St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, 4014 Chennault St., Morgan City. Music by King PaKa Yea’ Band. Tickets: $15, advance; $20, at door. For info call 985-384-2277. Open to public.