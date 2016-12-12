Wheel House for Dec. 12

MUSEUM OPEN HOUSE

Louisiana State Museum – Patterson hosting its free annual Christmas Tree Festival Open House 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. Features Christmas trees decorated by St. Mary schools and organizations. Decoration awards at 6:15 p.m. Light refreshments served. Public invited. For info call 985-399-1268.

SOUP KITCHEN

Ladle of Hope and Love Soup Kitchen for those in need open 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Bayou Vista Community Fellowship, 1523 Anthony St., Bayou Vista. For info call 985-395-3433.

SACRED HEART

Thrift Store, 304 Railroad Ave., Morgan City, Pre-Christmas Sale, 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 14-15. All Christmas clothing, decorations and toys 50 cents each. All proceeds benefit Sacred Heart Catholic Church Charities.