Wheel House for Aug. 31

FEEDING PROGRAM

For Needy and senior citizens is noon Saturday, Sept. 3, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City. For info call 985-384-6800.

WOMEN/MEN IN RED

Program at Little Zion Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Speakers Sonja Garrett and Chaplain Dee Alan Lowry. Public invited.

WOMEN OF HIOPE

Conference, Beth Moore Simulcast, 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church, 517 Federal Ave., Morgan City. Tickets: $30 through eventbrite.com or call 985-384-7984.