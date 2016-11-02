Home / News

Visiting the fire department

Wed, 2016-11-02 12:56

Presbyterian Pre-kindergarten celebration of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 17-21, culminated with a visit from Morgan City Fire Department and St. Mary 911 personnel. Students viewed a fire truck and learned about fire safety in a Fire Safety Trailer. With the students are, standing from left, MCFD Assistant Chief Jesse Ratcliff, 911 Dispatcher Kelsey Gowan, MCFD Capt. Pat Haller, teacher Lisa Breaux, Principal/teacher Linda Sue Webster, teacher Sherrel Landry, MCFD Capt. Ryan Pellerin and Firefighter Carlos Izaguirre.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

