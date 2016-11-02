Visiting the fire department

Presbyterian Pre-kindergarten celebration of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 17-21, culminated with a visit from Morgan City Fire Department and St. Mary 911 personnel. Students viewed a fire truck and learned about fire safety in a Fire Safety Trailer. With the students are, standing from left, MCFD Assistant Chief Jesse Ratcliff, 911 Dispatcher Kelsey Gowan, MCFD Capt. Pat Haller, teacher Lisa Breaux, Principal/teacher Linda Sue Webster, teacher Sherrel Landry, MCFD Capt. Ryan Pellerin and Firefighter Carlos Izaguirre.