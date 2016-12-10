UPDATED 9:19 P.M.: Kennedy, Higgins headed for Washington

The Associated Press has declared John Kennedy the winner in Saturday's U.S. Senate runoff, and Clay Higgins will represent St. Mary and the rest of the 3rd Congressional District in the House of Representatives.

With all the early votes counted and 80 percent of precincts reporting, Republican State Treasurer Kennedy had 459,159 votes, or 64 percent. His opponent, Democratic Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell, had 263,473 votes.

Kennedy's victory means Republicans will hold the Senate seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. David Vitter, R-Metairie; who announced that he would step down after losing last year's gubernatorial runoff.

With the early votes counted and 97 percent of precincts reporting in Saturday's runoff in the 3rd Congressional District runoff, Republican Higgins had 58,238 votes, or 56 percent. His opponent, fellow Republican and Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle, had 59,114 votes.

Higgins will succeed U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany, R-Lafayette, who served six terms in the House before running unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate this year.