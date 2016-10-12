Tour du Teche VII in Franklin

Tour du Teche VII made a stop in Franklin Saturday before heading out to the finish in Berwick Sunday morning. Winners were, in the Tour de La Riviere Rouge, Race 10, Solo Double Blade Paddle, David Dupree; in the single/double blade paddle of that race, Max Dugas and Adam Jones; the big boat racing division was won by Wendell Smith, Bobby Smart, Chris Champion, Phil Bowden, Heather Harrison and R.D. Kisserling; and the 410 de Louisiana, Race 11, Solo Unlimited, Double Blade Paddle was won by Cory Werk. (Photos by Colin Murphey)