Home / News

Tour du Teche VII in Franklin

Wed, 2016-10-12 10:18

Tour du Teche VII made a stop in Franklin Saturday before heading out to the finish in Berwick Sunday morning. Winners were, in the Tour de La Riviere Rouge, Race 10, Solo Double Blade Paddle, David Dupree; in the single/double blade paddle of that race, Max Dugas and Adam Jones; the big boat racing division was won by Wendell Smith, Bobby Smart, Chris Champion, Phil Bowden, Heather Harrison and R.D. Kisserling; and the 410 de Louisiana, Race 11, Solo Unlimited, Double Blade Paddle was won by Cory Werk. (Photos by Colin Murphey)

~

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media