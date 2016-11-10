Home / News

Tigers of the Quarter

Thu, 2016-11-10 10:30

Morgan City Junior High recognized six students for receiving the Tiger of the Quarter Award. These students exemplify Tiger pride by always being prepared for each class with necessary materials, exhibiting respect to all faculty and staff memebers and their peers, demonstrating integrity by being honest and dependable, showing determination through perseverance, and practicing excellence in all subject areas. Bottom row: sixth grade, Kristy Lynn; seventh grade, Janaa Coulon; and eighth grade, Mary Frances Vincent. Top row: sixth grade, Tri Lam.; seventh grade, Jerson Flores; and eighth grade, Ethan Blanco.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media