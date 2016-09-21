Teche Project updates Franklin council

Representatives of the Teche Project gave an update on the group's efforts to the Franklin City Council Tuesday.

Magen Smith and Jimmy Gravois said that Bayou Teche is "a beautiful resource," according to Smith. "We have pulled 52 tons of trash from the Teche in the last few years. Trash is a huge problem."

The organization sponsors cleanups using volunteers in boats. "We pick our locations," Smith said. "If you can help us in any way, we'd appreciate it. We try to hit all of the Teche, but at 135 miles it takes time and by the time we get there the trash has accumulated."

Water hyacinth removal is also a priority, Smith said, especially in light of the upcoming Tour du Teche paddle race in October.

"We have done water testing," Smith said. "We just expanded our testing to New Iberia and I believe we have someone in Franklin now."

There are also paddle tours and trips, including "full moon" excursions in November. Teche Project has provided floating docks for paddlers in Loreauville and Breaux Bridge, and Franklin is on the list to receive one in the future.

"We want Franklin to become a trail town," Smith said. "Anyone touring the Teche can stop here and go to restaurants, sleep at bed and breakfasts, walk around on Main Street, just improve tourism. I grew up in Charenton so I know Franklin is a beautiful town."

Gravois said Teche Project is seeking grant money for the floating dock for Franklin. Each parish will have at least two, but St. Mary will have docks at Charenton, Franklin and Patterson.

Bayou Teche is a National Water Trail under federal designation. Gravois said that means the Teche will be listed on many tourism resources. It is the 17th such designated trail in the nation.

The council also heard from Public Works Director Jeremy Smith on grass and debris issues on city streets and catch basins, at the request of Councilman Lester Levine.

Smith said leaves and grass can obstruct the flow of water during rainy weather. "That causes issues, we have to clean the basins and it backs up the water," Smith said. He said issues include mowers discharging grass into the street, as well as persons using leaf blowers.

Police Chief Sabria McGuire also noted that there are city ordinances against those actions, that may result in fines as set by the city court judge.

McGuire also warned drivers to be cautious and aware of school buses. She said some buses have cameras and persons running the bus' stop signs or similar offenses can be brought to court. "When you see a bus coming," she said. "It's a mandatory appearance in court, you can't just go pay a fine. You have to go before the judge."

McGuire also warned about texting while driving.

Claudia Provost, the new director of the Franklin and St. Martinville campuses of the South Louisiana Community College system also told the city council that the facility is gearing up for more educational opportunities.

She said she is working toward bringing back technical programs to the site, as well as a grant specific to African-American education.

A local committee is in the works including public officials and residents, Provost said.

The city council moved on several derelict property actions recommended by Building Official Jean Paul Pellerin:

Structures at 704 Carl C. Foulcard Drive, 807 Carl C. Foulcard Drive, 615 Ibert St. and 402 Hamilton St. were all ordered demolished in 30 days. A property at 423 Robertson St. was handed to an appointed attorney to handle further legal action.

The council passed ordinances approving a lease agreement with St. Mary Landmarks of Grevemberg House, and a tax on insurance premiums. Also passed was a resolution on the widening of the Yokely Canal to obtain rights of way.