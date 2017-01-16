'Teche' author Bernard at Young-Sanders Center

Dr. Shane K. Bernard will present a program on his latest book entitled Teche: A History of Louisiana’s Most Famous Bayou on Saturday Jan. 28 at the Young-Sanders Center For the Study of the War Between the States in Louisiana in Franklin.

His program will begin will begin at 1:30 p.m. at 701 Teche Drive.

Dr. Bernard serves as historian and curator to McIlhenny Company, maker of Tabasco brand products since 1868. Bernard holds a Ph.D. in History from Texas A & M University, and degrees in English and History from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He is the author of five books: Swamp Pop: Cajun and Creole Rhythm and Blues (1996); The Cajuns: Americanization of a People (2003); Tabasco: An Illustrated History (2007); and Cajuns and Their Acadian Ancestors: A Young Readers’s History, and his newest book Teche: A History of Louisiana’s Most Famous Bayou. Bernard has discussed south Louisiana history and culture on NPR, CNN, MSNBC, the History Channel, the BBC, and in National Geographic.

The Young-Sanders Center faces the Bayou Teche one block from the St. Mary Parish Court House. The program is open to the general public with no admission charge. For further information email us at ysc1861@aol.com or call 337-413-1861.