Streetscape grants available to Franklin businesses

Two reimbursement grants of up to $5,000 each are available from funds available for streetscape improvements for businesses in the Franklin Historic District.

The grants are available via Act 16 Sales Tax Appropriation through a cooperative endeavor agreement between the City of Franklin and the Department of the Treasury of the State of Louisiana. Parish council and city council members are not eligible.

Business owners must complete the “City of Franklin Main Street Façade Reimbursement Grant Application” and provide proof of the businesses’ location within the Franklin Historic District.

Business owners must then apply for and receive a certificate of appropriateness from the Historic District Commission.

The first two business owners to submit the “City of Franklin Main Street Façade Reimbursement Grant Application,” a copy of their Historic District commission certificate of appropriateness application with its documentation and their certificate of appropriateness from the Historic District Commission to the Community Development Department will be eligible for the funds.

The eligible applicants will receive a letter from the Community Development Department stating that it has received the documents and that they can begin their projects.

Before and after pictures must be submitted as well as an itemized list of all expenditures and copies of receipts for those expenses must be submitted to the Community Development Department. Expenses listed without receipts will not be reimbursed. The deadline for completed project submissions is Nov. 1.

The paperwork submitted will be copied, and the originals will be sent to the State of Louisiana for compliance with the cooperative endeavor agreement. Applicants will be reimbursed by the City of Franklin.

For more information, contact the Community Development Department at 337-828-6345 or ashields@franklin-la.com.