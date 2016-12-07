Home / News

Special ornaments honor memories of cancer victims

Wed, 2016-12-07 11:58

The American Cancer Society and M C Bank will host a Christmas tree lighting open house to remember and to honor those who have been touched by cancer.
Participants may dedicate a Christmas Tree ornament to a loved one or friend and help fight the disease that claims so many lives each year. The public is invited.
The open house will be 6-7 p.m. Thursday at M C Bank, 1201 Brashear Ave., at the corner of Victor II Boulevard and Brashear.
Call Frances Dupre 384-2100 to RSVP. You can download an order blank for an ornament by going to this story on StMaryNow.com.

PDF icon Order blank for memorial ornaments

