Singer-songwriter Mark Collie will open concert association season

Staff Report

Mark Collie — singer, songwriter, musician, actor, producer and fundraiser for Type 1 diabetes study – will open the new Community Concert Association season.

Collie will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

Tickets will be available at the door or by calling 985-385-2307. Season tickets for the six-concert series are available for $45 (adults) and $10 (for K-12 students.) Individual concert tickets are available at $25 for adults and $5 for students K-12.

Collie has won awards and received acclaim for his music, acting and philanthropic efforts. His singing career is decorated with five major-label albums: four for MCA Nashville and one for Giant Records. Seventeen of his singles have charted on Hot Country Songs, including the top 10 hits “Even the Man in the Moon Is Cryin’” and “Born to Love You.”

Collie has also written songs for Aaron Tippin, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw and Alabama.

He shared the stage with country superstars including Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney and Johnny Cash.

His acting career includes roles in “Fire Down Below,” “The Punisher” and “Kill Switch.”

Also on the association schedule:

Nov. 1, Melinda Doolittle

Nov. 21, Alina Kiryayeva

Feb. 1, Victoria Banks

April 11, George Bugatti, “Portraits of America.”

May 18, Equinox Little Big Band