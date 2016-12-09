Home / News

Sheriff's deputy dies in shooting in Franklin

Fri, 2016-12-09 10:27

KATC-TV reports Deputy Jason Hagen died after a shooting while off-duty.
The 24-year-old corrections officer at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center had been with the department since February of last year.
“It is a sad day," said Sheriff Mark Hebert told KATC. "Our law enforcement family is mourning the loss of a young man who was just beginning his career in
law enforcement. That bright future is gone. My thoughts and prayers are with Hagen’s family, his friends, and our brothers and sisters in blue who served closely alongside him.”
. Troopers say it happened around 10 p.m. Last night near the intersection of Curtis and Donna Drive.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media