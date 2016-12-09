Sheriff's deputy dies in shooting in Franklin

KATC-TV reports Deputy Jason Hagen died after a shooting while off-duty.

The 24-year-old corrections officer at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center had been with the department since February of last year.

“It is a sad day," said Sheriff Mark Hebert told KATC. "Our law enforcement family is mourning the loss of a young man who was just beginning his career in

law enforcement. That bright future is gone. My thoughts and prayers are with Hagen’s family, his friends, and our brothers and sisters in blue who served closely alongside him.”

. Troopers say it happened around 10 p.m. Last night near the intersection of Curtis and Donna Drive.