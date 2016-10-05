Sept. 28 St. Mary Parish Council minutes

OFFICIAL PROCEEDINGS OF

THE ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL OF THE

PARISH OF ST. MARY, STATE OF LOUISIANA

SEPTEMBER 28, 2016

FRANKLIN, LOUISIANA

The St. Mary Parish Council met on this date with Chairman Kevin Voisin presiding and the following members present: Rev. Craig Mathews, J Ina, Dale Rogers, Glen Hidalgo, Ken Singleton, Gabriel Beadle, James Bennett, Jr., Sterling Fryou and Paul P. Naquin Jr.

The Invocation was pronounced by Mr. Beadle and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Mr. Singleton.

Mr. Naquin moved that the reading of the minutes of the First Regular Meeting, September 14, 2016 be dispensed with and that the same be approved. Mr. Beadle seconded the motion, which carried.

Jimmy Flanagan, Adriana Drusini and Jenni Ducote, LSU AgCenter Extension Agents and 4-H Students appeared before the Council to request adoption of a Proclamation declaring October 2nd – 8th, 2016 as National 4-H Week in St. Mary Parish.

Mr. Singleton moved that the following Proclamation be adopted. Mr. Beadle seconded the motion, which carried by the following 10-0-0-0 Roll Call vote:

YEAS: Rev. Mathews, Messrs. Ina, Rogers, Hidalgo, Singleton, Beadle, Bennett, Fryou,

Naquin and Voisin

NAYS: None

ABSTAIN: None

ABSENT: None

PROCLAMATION

2016 NATIONAL 4 - H WEEK

WHEREAS, The St. Mary Parish Council is proud to honor the 4-H Youth Development Program of the LSU AgCenter for more than 100 years of providing experience-based education to youngsters throughout the state; and

WHEREAS, this admirable program, which seeks to provide a learning experience for the whole child, including head, heart, hands, and health, helps young Louisianans to acquire knowledge, develop life skills, and form attitudes to enable them to become self-directed, productive, and contributing members of our society; and

WHEREAS, its 250,000 urban, suburban, and rural youth participants, ranging in age from eight to nineteen, hail from diverse ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds and truly represent a cross-section of the state; and

WHEREAS, the program undoubtedly could not have achieved the success that it has today were it not for the service of its more than 7,000 volunteers, who have given generously of their time, talents, energies, and resources to the youth of Louisiana; and

WHEREAS, throughout its proud history, the 4-H program has developed positive role models for countless Louisianans and through its innovative and inspiring programs, continues to build character and to instill the values that have made our state strong and great.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the St. Mary Parish Council, hereby designates October 2 – 8, 2016, as National 4-H Week in St. Mary Parish, Louisiana and commends the 4-H Youth Development Program of the Louisiana Extension Service and the many men and women who have made the program a success.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 28th day of September 2016.

APPROVED:

KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

Tobie Bailey to appear before the Council to discuss the completion and improvements to the sidewalks in Amelia, La.

Mrs. Morgan stated that Mr. Bailey telephoned to inform that due to unforeseen circumstances he would not be in attendance at the meeting. (He will reschedule at a later date.)

Steve Bierhorst, 119 Jones Dr., Patterson, LA appeared before the Council to introduce Pam Washington to fill the vacancy created by his resignation.

Following Mr. Bierhorst’s comments and commendation of Ms. Washington’s credentials and accomplishments of her tenure with the City of Patterson and various other organziations, Mr. Singleton moved that the following resolution be adopted. Mr. Hidalgo seconded the motion, which carried by the following 10-0-0-0 Roll Call vote:

YEAS: Messrs. Ina, Rogers, Hidalgo, Singleton, Beadle, Bennett, Fryou, Naquin, Voisin and

Rev. Mathews

NAYS: None

ABSTAIN: None

ABSENT: None

RESOLUTION

WHEREAS, the resignation of Mr. Steve F. Bierhorst has created a vacancy in Council Member District No. 10 at-large position of St. Mary Parish effective September 13, 2016, and

WHEREAS, St. Mary Parish Council hereby does accept the resignation of Mr. Steve F. Bierhorst, and

WHEREAS, the St. Mary Parish Council does hereby appoint Ms. Pamela G. Washington, P.O. Box 1963, Patterson, Louisiana 70392 to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Bierhorst’s resignation.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the St. Mary Parish Council does hereby call a special election to fill the vacancy with the primary election to be held on March 25, 2017 and the general election to be held on April 29, 2017.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the St. Mary Parish Council does hereby establish January 11th, 12th and 13th, 2017, as the qualifying dates for the special election.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 28th day of September 2016.

APPROVED:

KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH

The Honorable Eric Duplantis conducted the swearing in of Ms. Pam Washington, Council Member District No. 10 at-large position.

Dawn Kaiser Melancon, 415 Sanders St., Franklin and Tammy Rogers, 404 Ida St., Franklin appeared before the Council to invite the Council to Fit, Fun and Fabulous event in Franklin on October 6, 2016 beginning at 7:30 a.m. (The Council was presented with a pamphlet of the activities to be held on that date.)

The Council was also invited to attend the Unity Day luncheon sponsored by Chez Hope, Inc. on Thursday, October 6, 2016 at Noon at the Forest Restaurant in Franklin. (The guest speaker will be Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.)

Dr. Sheron R. Steward, 10536, Hwy. 182 W., Franklin, LA appeared before the Parish Council to comment relative to her reasons for applying to serve on Hospital Service District No. 1 Board of Commissioners (Franklin Foundation Hospital).

Dr. Steward commented in-depth relative to her credentials and her capabilities to help the residents of the community.

Dr. Steward also commented (upon request by Rev. Mathews) relative to families that have children, family members, relatives, etc. with problems and issues that need medical and social intervention.

Chief Chuck Bourgeois, Franklin Fire Department appeared before the Council to request funds to purchase the Centerville Volunteer Fire Departments Rescue/Service Unit.

The Franklin Fire Department is requesting funds in the amount of $20,000.00 to purchase the Centerville Volunteer Fire Departments Rescue/Service Unit. We are also asking for an additional $5,000.00 to purchase equipment to be placed on the unit.

Mr. Rogers moved that funds in the amount of $20,000 be allocated from the Wards 1,2,3,4,7 & 10 3/10% Sales Tax Fund to the Franklin Fire Department to purchase the Centerville Fire Department’s Rescue/Service Unit and that and an additional $5,000.00 to purchase equipment to be placed on the unit. Mr. Ina seconded the motion, which carried.

Mr. Hanagriff, Parish President reported that he attended the Lake Fausse Point Advisory Board Meeting on Monday, September 26, 2016 at Lake Fausse Point regarding the recent flooding.

Mr. Hanagriff stated that a resolution was put in place requesting funding for the construction of the Charenton Locks, the dredging of the jaws at the end of the Charenton Canal and the dredging of the Bayou Teche.

In regard to the recent flood, St. Mary Parish was spared; but, the water flows through St. Mary Parish.

Mr. Hanagriff also stated that the Region 3 Meeting will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. at the historical Vermilionville in Lafayette, LA.

Mr. Hanagriff also stated that on Monday, October 3, 2016 he will be the speaker for SMIG.

Mr. Hanagriff further stated that on October 6 and 7, 2016 he will be attending the NACo Gulf Coast meeting.

Henry “Bo” LaGrange, Chief Administrative Officer presented his department’s report for a two (2) week period ending September 28, 2016.

Item 1 in Mr. LaGrange’s report stated, “The annual evaluation of the landfill and pick-up station operation and maintenance costs for the period July 1st, 2015 through June 30th, 2016 has been conducted for the purpose of adjusting tipping fees. The evaluation is as follows:

OPERATION & MAINTENANCE COSTS $2,486,155.00

DEPRECIATION COSTS 1,091,839.00

TOTAL COSTS $3,577,994.00

LESS: REVENUES, COMMERCIAL OUTSIDE (248,380.00)

& INDUSTRIAL TONS (3,855.92 TONS)

O & M COST BALANCE $3,329,614.00

DIVIDE O & M COST BALANCE BY YEARLY TONNAGE BALANCE:

93,813.76 TONS - 3,855.92 TONS = 89,957.84 TONS.

$3,329,614.75 ÷ 89,957.84 TONS = $37.0130 ROUNDED TO $37.00 PER TON.

Request Council consideration to adopt a resolution setting the O & M Landfill Tipping Fee rate at $37.00 per ton, the Closure Cost Tipping Fee to remain at $5.00 per ton, the Depreciation & Contingency Fee to remain at $0.50 per ton, and the Debt Service Tipping Fee to increase $0.50 per ton to $7.50 per ton, effective November 1st, 2016. This will bring the total landfill tipping fee to $50.00 per ton, the C & D tipping fee to $45.00 per ton and the Industrial tipping fee to $66.50 per ton.

EFFECTIVE NOVEMBER 1st, 2016 NEW RATE CURRENT RATE

LANDFILL

O & M Tipping Fee $37.00/ton $36.50/ton

Closure Cost Tipping Fee 5.00/ton 5.00/ton

Depreciation & Contingency Fee 0.50/ton 0.50/ton

Debt Service Tipping Fee 7.50/ton 7.00/ton

TOTAL TIPPING FEE $50.00/ton $49.00/ton

C & D

O & M Tipping Fee $32.00/ton $31.50/ton

Closure Cost Tipping Fee 5.00/ton 5.00/ton

Depreciation & Contingency Fee 0.50/ton 0.50/ton

Debt Service Tipping Fee 7.50/ton 7.00/ton

TOTAL C & D TIPPING FEE $45.00/ton $44.00/ton

INDUSTRIAL WASTE

O & M TIPPING FEE $53.50/ton $53.00/ton

Closure Cost Tipping Fee 5.00/ton 5.00/ton

Depreciation & Contingency Fee 0.50/ton 0.50/ton

Debt Service Tipping Fee 7.50/ton 7.00/ton

TOTAL INDUSTRIAL TIPPING FEE $66.50/ton $65.50/ton

Mr. Naquin moved that the following resolution be adopted. Mr. Fryou seconded the motion which carried by the following 10-0-0-0 Roll call vote:

YEAS: Messrs. Rogers, Hidalgo, Singleton, Beadle, Bennett, Fryou, Naquin, Voisin, Rev.

Mathews and Mr. Ina

NAYS: None

ABSTAIN: None

ABSENT: None

RESOLUTION

A resolution to establish the cost per ton for the disposal of solid waste delivered and accepted by the Parish of St. Mary, in accordance with the Solid Waste Disposal Agreement between the St. Mary Parish Council, the Cities of Morgan City, Franklin and Patterson and the Towns of Baldwin, and Berwick, Louisiana.

BE IT RESOLVED, that in accordance with Paragraph (a) of Section VI of the Solid Waste Disposal Agreement entered into by the St. Mary Parish Council, and the Cities of Morgan City, Franklin and Patterson and the Towns of Baldwin and Berwick, Louisiana, and recorded in Book 20-G of Conveyances, Entry No. 196, 347, the cost per ton of solid waste delivered to and accepted by the Parish of St. Mary at the Harold J. "Babe" Landry Solid Waste Reduction and Resource Recovery Facility and the West End Pick Up Station shall be $50.00.

BE IT RESOLVED, that in accordance with the Order issued by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality authorizing the Commencement of Operations of the Construction and Demolition Debris Landfill at the Harold J. "Babe" Landry Landfill the cost per ton for disposal of Construction and Demolition Debris delivered to and accepted by the Parish of St. Mary shall be $45.00.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that in accordance with the Permit issued by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality for Standard Solid Waste Type I at the Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill the cost per ton for disposal of Industrial Waste delivered to and accepted by the Parish of St. Mary shall be $66.50.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that these cost per ton shall be effective November 1, 2016.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 28th day of September 2016.

APPROVED:

KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

Mr. LaGrange also commented relative to Items 2 and 3 in his report which respectfully stated, “We have received a request from M. Bofill Duhe, District Attorney, relative to funding from

St. Mary, Iberia and St. Martin Parishes towards the deficit in the Criminal Court Fund which funds operations of the District Attorney’s (65%) and District Judges (35%) operations. The request is the same as 2015, $1,000,000, to be split as follows: Iberia (38.1%) - $381,000; St. Mary (35.3%) - $353,000 and St. Martin (26.6%) - $266,000.”

“We have received a request from M. Bofill Duhe, District Attorney, relative to funding from St. Mary, Iberia and St. Martin Parishes towards funding a portion of the cost of the DA’s Law Library. The funding request is in the amount of $100,000 to be split as follows: Iberia - $38,100; St. Mary - $35,300 and St. Martin - $26,600.”

In the absence of Tammy Luke Mr. LaGrange presented the following items as recommended by the Planning & Zoning Commission at their September 19, 2016 Regular Meeting:

a. Preliminary & Final Subdivision Approval –

Name: Gert Parro

Address: 24501 Levee Rd., Charenton, LA.

Parcel Id# Sec. 9 T13S R9E;

-2115164021.00- Lot 1B Dolph Parro Estate per Plat 89

290357.

Zoned: Conservation (CN) Zoned District

PURPOSE: as shown on a plat titled “Plan of Land Showing a Lot 1B of the Dolph Parro Estate being Tract “ABCDEA” to be subdivided into Lots 1B-1, 1B-2, 1B-3, & 1B-4 situated in Section 9, T15S-R10E, St. Mary Parish, Louisiana; as prepared by Miller Engineers & Associates Inc., DWG. No.# 14039-dated Aug ?, 2016”

b. Preliminary & Final Subdivision Approval –

Name: Wilbert Paul, Jr

Address: 430 Prairie Rd. N., Centerville, LA.

Parcel Id# Sec. 5 T15S R10E;

-2564521031.00- Lot BD McCoyRoad-Chambers-Lane Acq. 40W 260028

Zoned: Existing Neighborhood (EN) Zoned District

PURPOSE: as shown on a plat titled “Plan of Land Showing Property of Wilbert A. Paul, Jr. et ux as per C.O.B. 40-W, Entry No. 260,028 to be subdivided into Lots 1,2,3, & 4 situated in Section 5, T15S-R10E, St. Mary Parish, Louisiana; as prepared by Miller Engineers & Associates Inc., DWG. No.# 14019-dated Aug ?, 2016”

c. Preliminary & Final Subdivision Approval –

Name: Don Boudreaux

Address: 7230 Hwy. 182, Centerville, LA (911 Address 7320 Hwy. 182)

Parcel Id# Sec. 5 T15S R10E;

2594541001.00- Lot BD N Boudreaux-N Boudreaux-LA 182-N Boudreaux Acq. 24M 192765.

Zoned: Existing Neighborhood (EN2) Zoned District

PURPOSE: as shown on a plat titled “Showing Property Boundary Survey & Division of .561 Acres of land belonging to Don Nathan Boudreaux Lot is herein designated as Lot “EFGHE.” Said property is situated in Sections 5, T15S-R10E, Parish St. Mary, State of Louisiana; as prepared by S.J. Langlinais & Associates Inc., DWG. No.# z:\DWG2016A\Boudreaux, Don\Boudreaux, Don Final.dwg-dated July 26, 2016”

d. Recommend Re-Zoning –

Name: Henry Truelove

Address: 132 Grey Eagle Rd. #1, Charenton, LA

Parcel Id# Sec.27 T13S R9E;

-2175061007.00- Lot BD Charpentier-E Boudreaux-A Frederick-Grey Eagle Rd being Tract "ABJKA" per Plat 15R 139816 Acq. 18Z 161945 Improvements.

PURPOSE: to rezone from Existing Neighborhood (EN1) Zoned District to Existing Neighborhood (EN2) Zoned District to place a manufactured home for their elderly mother to live in

Rezone from Existing Neighborhood (EN1) Zoned District to Existing Neighborhood (EN2) Zoned District

e. Recommend Specific Use -

Name: Walter Camos

Address: 3240 Hwy. 319, Cypremort Point, LA

Parcel Id# -1034444076.00- Sec. 20 T15S R6E; Lot 49 Moresi Estates Part 2 per Plat 86 289922 Acq.

Currently Zoned: Single Family (SR) Residential Zoned District

Specific Use Purpose: Place a Recreational Vehicle (RV)

Mr. Naquin moved Preliminary & Final Subdivision Approval be granted for:

Name: Gert Parro

Address: 24501 Levee Rd., Charenton, LA.

Parcel Id# Sec. 9 T13S R9E;

-2115164021.00- Lot 1B Dolph Parro Estate per Plat 89

290357.

Zoned: Conservation (CN) Zoned District

PURPOSE: as shown on a plat titled “Plan of Land Showing a Lot 1B of the Dolph Parro Estate being Tract “ABCDEA” to be subdivided into Lots 1B-1, 1B-2, 1B-3, & 1B-4 situated in Section 9, T15S-R10E, St. Mary Parish, Louisiana; as prepared by Miller Engineers & Associates Inc., DWG. No.#

14039-dated Aug ?, 2016” Rev. Mathews seconded the motion, which carried.

Mr. Naquin moved that Preliminary & Final Subdivision Approval be granted for:

Name: Wilbert Paul, Jr

Address: 430 Prairie Rd. N., Centerville, LA.

Parcel Id# Sec. 5 T15S R10E;

-2564521031.00- Lot BD McCoyRoad-Chambers-Lane Acq. 40W 260028

Zoned: Existing Neighborhood (EN) Zoned District



PURPOSE: as shown on a plat titled “Plan of Land Showing Property of Wilbert A. Paul, Jr. et ux as per C.O.B. 40-W, Entry No. 260,028 to be subdivided into Lots 1,2,3, & 4 situated in Section 5, T15S-R10E, St. Mary Parish, Louisiana; as prepared by Miller Engineers & Associates Inc., DWG. No.# 14019-dated Aug ?, 2016” Rev. Mathews seconded the motion, which carried.

Mr. Naquin moved that Preliminary & Final Subdivision Approval be granted for:

Name: Don Boudreaux

Address: 7230 Hwy. 182, Centerville, LA (911 Address 7320 Hwy. 182)

Parcel Id# Sec. 5 T15S R10E;

2594541001.00- Lot BD N Boudreaux-N Boudreaux-LA 182-N Boudreaux Acq. 24M 192765.

Zoned: Existing Neighborhood (EN2) Zoned District

PURPOSE: as shown on a plat titled “Showing Property Boundary Survey & Division of .561 Acres of land belonging to Don Nathan Boudreaux Lot is herein designated as Lot “EFGHE.” Said property is situated in Sections 5, T15S-R10E, Parish St. Mary, State of Louisiana; as prepared by S.J. Langlinais & Associates Inc., DWG. No.# z:\DWG2016A\Boudreaux, Don\Boudreaux, Don Final.dwg-dated July 26, 2016” Rev. Mathews seconded the motion, which carried.

Mr. Naquin Recommend Re-Zoning for:

Name: Henry Truelove

Address: 132 Grey Eagle Rd. #1, Charenton, LA

Parcel Id# Sec.27 T13S R9E;

-2175061007.00- Lot BD Charpentier-E Boudreaux-A Frederick-Grey Eagle Rd being Tract "ABJKA" per Plat 15R 139816 Acq. 18Z 161945 Improvements.

PURPOSE: to rezone from Existing Neighborhood (EN1) Zoned District to Existing Neighborhood (EN2) Zoned District to place a manufactured home for their elderly mother to live in

Rezone from Existing Neighborhood (EN1) Zoned District to Existing

Neighborhood (EN2) Zoned District Rev. Mathews seconded the motion, which carried.

Mr. Naquin Recommend Specific Use for:

Name: Walter Camos

Address: 3240 Hwy. 319, Cypremort Point, LA

Parcel Id# -1034444076.00- Sec. 20 T15S R6E; Lot 49 Moresi Estates Part 2 per Plat 86 289922 Acq.

Currently Zoned: Single Family (SR) Residential Zoned District

Specific Use Purpose: Place a Recreational Vehicle (RV) Rev. Mathews seconded the motion, which carried.

Mr. Hidalgo moved that the Board of Review Report, September 14, 2016 be accepted. Mr. Singleton seconded the motion, which carried.

Mr. Hidalgo moved that the Public Hearing Report, September 14, 2016 – 5:45 p.m. be approved. Mr. Singleton seconded the motion, which carried.

Mr. Hidalgo moved Public Hearing Report, September 14, 2016 – 5:50 p.m. be approved. Mr. Singleton seconded the motion, which carried.

Mr. Rogers introduced the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO.

An Ordinance in compliance with Ordinance No. 1973, Chapter 5

Procedures, Division 5.4 General Procedures for Public Hearing,

Section 5.4.2 Rezonings (Zoning Map Amendments).

WHEREAS, on March 12th, 2014, the St. Mary Parish Council adopted Ordinance No. 1973 – St. Mary Parish Unified Development Code, and

WHEREAS, Chapter 5 Procedures, Division 5.4 General Procedures for Public Hearing, Section 5.4.2 Rezonings (Zoning Map Amendments) provides a process for the official zoning district map to be amended, and

THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the Parish Council of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana, acting as the governing authority of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana:

SECTION I - That certain tract of land described in Exhibit “A” is hereby rezoned from the current zoning of Existing Neighborhood (EN1) Zoned District to Existing Neighborhood (EN2) Zoned District.

This ordinance shall become effective and be in full force upon publication in the official journal of the Parish.

This ordinance having been offered and read on this the 28th day of September 2016; having been published in accordance with law.

EXHIBIT “A”

Name: Henry Truelove

Address: 132 Grey Eagle Rd. #1, Charenton, LA

Parcel Id# Sec.27 T13S R9E;

-2175061007.00- Lot BD Charpentier-E Boudreaux-A Frederick-Grey Eagle Rd being Tract "ABJKA" per Plat 15R 139816 Acq. 18Z 161945 Improvements.

PURPOSE: to rezone from Existing Neighborhood (EN1) Zoned District to Existing Neighborhood (EN2) Zoned District to place a manufactured home for their elderly mother to live in

Rezone from Existing Neighborhood (EN1) Zoned District to Existing Neighborhood (EN2) Zoned District

Mr. Rogers introduced the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO.

An Ordinance in compliance with Ordinance No. 1973, DIVISION 5.4

General Procedures for Public Hearings, Section 5.4.3 Specific Use Permits

granting a Specific Use.

WHEREAS, on March 12, 2014, the St. Mary Parish Council adopted Ordinance No. 1973 – St. Mary Parish Unified Development Code, and

WHEREAS, DIVISION 5.4 General Procedures for Public Hearings, Section 5.4.3 Specific Use Permits provides a process for the granting of a specific use, and

THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the Parish Council of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana, acting as the governing authority of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana:

SECTION I - That certain tract of land described in Exhibit “A” is hereby approved and granted a specific use for placing a Recreational Vehicle (RV) in a Single Family Residential (SR) Zoned District as allowed by Ordinance No. 2012 providing that the Specific Use shall expire within three (3) years of the date of approval; shall not be transferable; shall comply with the applicable provisions of Chapter 3, Division 3.8 Floodplain Management and Flood Protection.

This ordinance shall become effective and be in full force upon publication in the official journal of the Parish.

This ordinance having been offered and read on this 28th day of September 2016; having been published in accordance with law.

Exhibit “A”

Name: Walter Camos

Address: 3240 Hwy. 319, Cypremort Point, LA

Parcel Id# -1034444076.00- Sec. 20 T15S R6E; Lot 49 Moresi Estates Part 2 per Plat 86 289922 Acq.

Currently Zoned: Single Family (SR) Residential Zoned District

Specific Use Purpose: Place a Recreational Vehicle (RV)

Rev. Mathews moved that the following resolutions be adopted. Mr. Fryou seconded the motion, which carried by the following 10-0-0-0 Roll Call vote:

YEAS: Messrs. Hidalgo, Singleton, Beadle, Bennett, Fryou, Naquin, Voisin, Rev. Mathews,

Messrs. Ina and Rogers

NAYS: None

ABSTAIN: None

ABSENT: None

RESOLUTION

Resolution authorizing David Hanagriff, the President of St. Mary Parish to execute an agreement with Emergency Communications Network, LLC in reference to the CodeRED Emergency Notification System.

BE IT RESOLVED, that David Hanagriff, President of the Parish of St. Mary, be and he is hereby authorized and directed, for and on behalf of the Parish Council, to execute an agreement with Emergency Communications Network, LLC in reference to the CodeRED Emergency Notification System, with said Contract to contain such terms, conditions and stipulations as he may best see fit, he being fully authorized in the premises.



ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 28th day of September 2016.

APPROVED:

________________________________ KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

RESOLUTION

Resolution approving the holding of an election in St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 4, State of Louisiana, on Saturday, December 10, 2016, to authorize the renewal of a special tax therein.

WHEREAS, the Board of Commissioners of St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 4, State of Louisiana (the "Governing Authority"), acting as the governing authority of St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 4, State of Louisiana (the "Commission"), adopted a resolution on September 21, 2016, calling a special election in the Commission on Saturday, December 10, 2016, to authorize the renewal of a special tax therein; and

WHEREAS, the governing authority of the Commission has requested that this Parish Council, acting as the governing authority of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana, give its consent and authority for the Commission to hold the aforesaid election, and in the event that the election carries to continue to levy and collect the special tax provided for therein; and

WHEREAS, as required by Article VI, Section 15 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, it is now the desire of this Parish Council to approve the holding of said election and in the event that the election carries, to continue to levy and collect the special tax provided for therein;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Parish Council of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana, acting as the governing authority of said Parish, that:

SECTION 1. In compliance with the provisions of Article VI, Section 15 of the constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, and in accordance with the request of the Board of Commissioners of St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 4, State of Louisiana, this Parish Council hereby approves the holding of an election in the Commission, on Saturday, December 10, 2016, at which election there will be submitted the following proposition, to-wit:

PROPOSITION

(MAINTENANCE MILLAGE RENEWAL)

Shall St. Mary Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 4, State of Louisiana (the "Commission"), levy a fifteen and thirty-one hundredths (15.31) mills tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $550,000) on all the property subject to taxation in the Commission for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2017 and ending with the year 2026, for the purpose of operating, maintaining, improving and extending the waterworks plant and system and sewer and sewerage treatment or disposal facilities owned and/or operated by the Commission?

SECTION 2. In the event the election carries, this Parish Council does hereby further consent to and authorize the Commission to continue to levy and collect the special tax provided for therein.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 28th day of September 2016.

APPROVED:

_________________________________ KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

RESOLUTION

Resolution authorizing David Hanagriff, the President of St. Mary Parish to execute a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with the Department of the Treasury, State of Louisiana relative to the Bayou Vista Recreation District.

BE IT RESOLVED, that David Hanagriff, President of the Parish of St. Mary, be and he is hereby authorized and directed, for and on behalf of the Parish Council, to execute a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with the Department of Treasury, State of Louisiana relative to grant funds for Bayou Vista Recreation District, with said Agreement to contain such terms, conditions, and stipulations as he may best see fit, he being fully authorized in the premises.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 28th day of September 2016.

APPROVED:

KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

RESOLUTION

Resolution authorizing David Hanagriff, the President of St. Mary Parish to execute a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with the Department of the Treasury, State of Louisiana relative to the Brittany Project.

BE IT RESOLVED, that David Hanagriff, President of the Parish of St. Mary, be and he is hereby authorized and directed, for and on behalf of the Parish Council, to execute a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with the Department of Treasury, State of Louisiana relative to grant funds for Brittany Project, with said Agreement to contain such terms, conditions, and stipulations as he may best see fit, he being fully authorized in the premises.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 28th day of September 2016.

APPROVED:

KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

RESOLUTION

Resolution authorizing David Hanagriff, the President of St. Mary Parish to execute a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with the Department of the Treasury, State of Louisiana relative to the Keep St. Mary Beautiful Program.

BE IT RESOLVED, that David Hanagriff, President of the Parish of St. Mary, be and he is hereby authorized and directed, for and on behalf of the Parish Council, to execute a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with the Department of Treasury, State of Louisiana relative to grant funds for Keep St. Mary Beautiful Program, with said Agreement to contain such terms, conditions, and stipulations as he may best see fit, he being fully authorized in the premises.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 28th day of September 2016.

APPROVED:

KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS, the health, cleanliness, and beautification of our community and state greatly depend on the services of KEEP ST. MARY BEAUTIFUL and Keep Louisiana Beautiful; and

WHEREAS, the support of an informed citizenry and strong community leaders from all walks of life is vital to the accomplishment of strong litter prevention, recycling, beautification and community enhancement programs; and

WHEREAS, the quality and effectiveness of litter prevention, recycling, beautification and community enhancement programs is vitally dependent upon the efforts and skills of KEEP ST. MARY BEAUTIFUL, Keep Louisiana Beautiful, and a team of dedicated political officials, the business community, school and church leaders, community and civic groups, and individual volunteers, all working together for a cleaner Louisiana;

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the St. Mary Parish Council hereby proclaim the of month of October 2016 as

Keep St. Mary Beautiful Month

and call upon all citizens and local leaders to recognize the contributions which KEEP ST. MARY BEAUTIFUL makes daily to the cleanliness and beautification of our community, and in doing so, for said citizens and local leaders to pledge their support to KEEP ST. MARY BEAUTIFUL and to take a stand against litter.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 28th day of September 2016.

APPROVED:

KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

RESOLUTION

Resolution pertaining to the FY 2017 – 2018 St. Mary Parish Government Application for funds from the Governor’s Local Government Assistance Program.

Construction of Sidewalk along Lake Palourde Road in Amelia

WHEREAS, the St. Mary Parish Government desires to submit a grant application under the Governor’s Local Government Assistance Program, and

WHEREAS, this application seek funds in the amount of $30,000, for St. Mary Parish for construction of approximately 1,000 LF of sidewalk along Lake Palourde Road in Amelia LA, and

WHEREAS, the continued heavy traffic along this road, particularly with the ongoing operation of industrial concerns and the riverboat casino, that cause a potential safety hazard for pedestrians and children due to lack of sidewalks, a factor highlighted by the recent tragic traffic death of a young girl walking along the road. This project is important for the safety and security of families and children in the area, and

WHEREAS, the Parish does not have the necessary funds in the capital projects budget to provide the funding for said project and there are no existing special assessments, loans, or bond issues available to the Parish to cover the cost to construct these sidewalks, and;

WHEREAS, a resolution of support from the governing body is required as a part of the application.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the St. Mary Parish Council meeting in session on September 28, 2016, does hereby declare that it is in full support of said application, and authorizes David Hanagriff, President of the Parish of St. Mary, to sign all documents necessary to make the necessary application for these funds under the Governor’s Local Government Assistance Program, and to sign all documents necessary for the full implementation of the grant should it be funded.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 28th day of September 2016.

APPROVED:

KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

RESOLUTION

Resolution pertaining to the FY 2017 – 2018 St. Mary Parish Government Application for funds from the Governor’s Local Government Assistance Program.

Construction of Sidewalk along Cypremort Road between

La. Hwy. 318 and Big Four Corners Road in

West St. Mary Parish

WHEREAS, the St. Mary Parish Government desires to submit a grant application under the Governor’s Local Government Assistance Program, and

WHEREAS, the application seek funds in the amount of $25,000, for St. Mary Parish for construction of a sidewalk along Cypremort Road between La. Hwy. 318 and Big Four Corners Road in west St. Mary Parish, and

WHEREAS, there has been a noticeable increase in industrial traffic along this road going to the port and other industrial sites in the area that results in a potential safety hazard for pedestrians and residents who live there. This project is important for the safety and security of families and children in the area, and

WHEREAS, the Parish does not have the necessary funds in the capital projects budget to provide the funding for said project and there are no existing special assessments, loans, or bond issues available to the Parish to cover the cost to construct these sidewalks, and;

WHEREAS, a resolution of support from the governing body is required as a part of the application.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the St Mary Parish Council meeting in session on September 28, 2016, does hereby declare that it is in full support of said application, and authorizes David Hanagriff, President of the Parish of St. Mary, to sign all documents necessary to make the necessary application for these funds under the Governor’s Local Government Assistance Program, and to sign all documents necessary for the full implementation of the grant should it be funded.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 28th day of September 2016.

APPROVED:

KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

RESOLUTION

Resolution pertaining to the FY 2017 – 2018 St. Mary Parish Government Application for funds from the Governor’s Local Government Assistance Program.

For Re-Roofing and Exterior Waterproofing of Historic Kemper Williams House near Patterson for

St. Mary Parish Government

WHEREAS, the Parish of St. Mary is in need of preserving the recently vacated Historic Kemper Williams House which is owned by St. Mary Parish Government and is located near Patterson, and;

WHEREAS, at the present time it is deteriorating and in serious need of re-roofing and exterior repair and the legacy and renewal of this building is important to the history of St. Mary Parish, and;

WHEREAS, the Parish does not have the necessary funds in the capital projects budget to provide the funding for said project and there are no existing special assessments, loans, or bond issues available to the Parish to cover the full cost of this work, and;

WHEREAS the St. Mary Parish Government desires to submit a grant application under the Governor’s Local Government Assistance Program in the amount of $50,000 to match $135,000 in local funds for Re-Roofing and Exterior Waterproofing of the Historic Kemper Williams House, and

WHEREAS, a resolution of support from the governing body is required as a part of the application.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the St Mary Parish Council meeting in session on September 28, 2016, does hereby declare that it is in full support of said application, and authorizes David Hanagriff, President of the Parish of St. Mary, to sign all documents necessary to make the necessary application for these funds under the Governor’s Local Government Assistance Program, and to sign all documents necessary for the full implementation of the grant should it be funded.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 28th day of September 2016.

APPROVED

KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

RESOLUTION

Resolution pertaining to the FY 2017 – 2018 St. Mary Parish Government Application for funds from the Governor’s Local Government Assistance Program.

For Elevator Repairs at the Fairview Hospital

in Bayou Vista for St. Mary Parish Government

WHEREAS, the St. Mary Parish Government desires to submit a grant application under the Governor’s Local Government Assistance Program in the amount of $50,000, for elevator repairs at the Fairview Hospital in Bayou Vista, and

WHEREAS, the elevators of the former hospital, which years ago was repurposed to house the highly acclaimed Fairview Treatment Center, are in serious need of upgrades and repairs to maintain their functional operation and compliance with current code requirements, and

WHEREAS, the Parish does not have the necessary funds in the capital projects budget to provide the funding for said project and there are no existing special assessments, loans, or bond issues available to the Parish to cover the cost of these repairs, and;

WHEREAS, a resolution of support from the governing body is required as a part of the application.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the St. Mary Parish Council meeting in session on September 28, 2016, does hereby declare that it is in full support of said application, and authorizes David Hanagriff, President of the Parish of St. Mary, to sign all documents necessary to make the necessary application for these funds under the Governor’s Local Government Assistance Program, and to sign all documents necessary for the full implementation of the grant should it be funded.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 28th day of September 2016.

APPROVED

KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

RESOLUTION

Resolution authorizing David Hanagriff, the President to execute a Memorandum of Understanding between South Central Technical College-Young Memorial Campus, Perry Flying Center and St. Mary Parish Government relative to use of a vacant limestone parking lot at the Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport for its Commercial Driver Training Course.

BE IT RESOLVED, that David Hanagriff, President of the Parish of St. Mary, be and he is hereby authorized and directed, for and on behalf of the Parish Council, to execute a Memorandum of Understanding between South Central Technical College-Young Memorial Campus, Perry Flying Center and St. Mary Parish Government relative to use of a vacant limestone parking lot at the Harry P. Williams Memorial Airport for its Commercial Driver Training Course., with said Memorandum of Understanding to contain such terms, conditions and stipulations as he may best see fit, he being fully authorized in the premises.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this 28th day of September 2016.

APPROVED:

KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL



Mr. Naquin moved that the following Resolution be adopted. Mr. Singleton seconded the motion, which carried by the following 9-0-1-0 Roll Call vote:

YEAS: Messrs. Singleton, Beadle, Bennett, Fryou, Naquin, Voisin, Rev. Mathews, Messrs. Ina

and Rogers

NAYS: None

ABSTAIN: Mr. Hidalgo

ABSENT: None

RESOLUTION

A Resolution providing for the approval and authorization for Change Order No. 1 relative to Improvements to Russo Boat Launch Project.

WHEREAS, a certain contract has been entered into between the St. Mary Parish Council and Acadiane’ Renovations, Ltd., 15223 Hwy. 182 W, Franklin, LA 70538 relative to Improvements to Russo Boat Launch Project, and

WHEREAS, the items as shown on Change Order No. 1 will result in a decrease of $38,600.00 in the contract price.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the St. Mary Parish Council does hereby approve the issuance of Change Order No. 1 covering a decrease of $38,600.00 in the contract price for Improvements to Russo Boat Launch Project.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the President of St. Mary Parish, David Hanagriff,

be and he is hereby authorized to execute Change Order No. 1 on behalf of the St. Mary Parish Council.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED by the St. Mary Parish Council in regular session convened on this the 28th day of September 2016.

APPROVED:

KEVIN VOISIN, CHAIRMAN

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

ATTEST:

LISA C. MORGAN, CLERK

ST. MARY PARISH COUNCIL

OLD BUSINESS:

None.



NEW BUSINESS:

A. Discussion and action relative to Parish Council representative being appointed to serve on the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory Board. (Steve Bierhorst was representative on Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory Board.)

Mr. Naquin moved that James Bennett be appointed to serve as St. Mary Parish’s representative on the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory Board. Mr. Beadle seconded the motion, which carried.

B. Mr. Beadle to request an allocation of $2,000 from the General Fund to the Town of Berwick for the Lighthouse Festival.

Mr. Beadle moved that funds in the amount of $2,000 be allocated from the General Fund to the Town to Berwick for the Lighthouse Festival on October 8 and 9, 2016. Mr. Singleton seconded the motion, which carried. (The Lighthouse Festival is in conjunction with the Tour de Teche.)

C. Appointments to the following Boards and Commissions:

Fire Protection District No. 7 (Bayou Vista Area) – 2 Vacancies

Ned M. Davis

Sewerage District No. 11 (Cypremort Point) – 1 Vacancy

No applications received.

Atchafalaya Golf Course Commission – 1 Vacancy

Ben A. Adams – Present Member

Mrs. Morgan, Clerk stated that an application was received after the deadline from Alvin P. Rodrigue, Jr. for consideration of appointment to Fire Protection District No. 7 Board of Commissioners.

Mr. Hidalgo requested that appointments to Fire Protection District No. 7 be deferred until the October 12, 2016 Regular Meeting.

Mr. Bennett moved that Ben A. Adams be reappointed to the Atchafalaya Golf Course Commission. Mr. Beadle seconded the motion, which carried.

Mr. Naquin moved that the agenda be expanded to discuss empty sugarcane trucks traveling on Moresi Road. Mr. Rogers seconded the motion, which carried.

Mr. Naquin moved that empty sugarcane trucks be allowed to travel from the St. Mary Sugar Co-op due to construction on the overpass on Hwy. 90 in Four Corners. Rev. Mathews seconded the motion, which carried.

The sugarcane trucks are allowed to travel from Hwy. 182 to U. S. 90 – South bound only for a period of four (4) months beginning on September 30, 2016 to January 2017.

Rev. Mathews questioned whether additional studies were done by Gilchrist Construction Co. regarding the traffic flow once construction begins on U. S. Hwy. 90. (A plan has to be in place for the traffic on Hwy. 318.)

Mr. LaGrange stated that no additional information has been obtained at this time.



There being no further business, Mr. Fryou moved for adjournment. Mr. Naquin seconded the motion, which carried.

Lisa C. Morgan, Clerk Kevin Voisin, Chairman