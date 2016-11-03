Scouts recognized

Local Boy Scouts attended the Oct. 25 Morgan City Council meeting as part of their Citizenship in the Community merit badge requirements. Members of Troop 41 of Patterson and Troop 49 of Morgan City were in attendance. Front row, from left, are Glenn Blanco, assistant scoutmaster of Troop 49; Life Scout Zan Alcina Troop 49; Second Class Scout Thomas Myers Troop 49; Scout Anthony Saleme Troop 41; Mayor “Boo” Grizzaffi; First Class Scout Hunter Bella Troop 49, Scout Jase Blanco Troop 49, Star Scout Reed Lodrigue Troop 49, and Dan Duplantis, advancement chairman for the Evangeline Area Council Boy Scouts of America. Back row, Councilmen Louis Tamporello, James Fontenot, Ron Bias, Barry Dufrene and Tim Hymel.