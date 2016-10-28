Scouts help Scouts in Evangeline and Istrouma district
More aid went to the Istrouma Area Council Boy Scouts of America. Gary Mertz, right, Istrouma Area Council Scout executive is shown with McCloy.
The Stones of Jasper Foundation of Crockett, Texas, and Boy Scout Troop 41 of Patterson have teamed up to provide $1,000 for Scout manuals and uniforms for flood victims in the Evangeline Area Council Boy Scouts of America. Pictured are Art Hawkins, Evangeline Council Scout executive, and Kerry McCloy, BSA Troop 41 Scout master.
