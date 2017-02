The ribbon was cut Friday at L&E Express Daiquiri, located at 1423 Joe Hoy Drive in Franklin. Owner Kirby Madison Sr. and manager Alison Jones Madison were joined by St. Mary Chamber of Commerce members and staff as well as friends, family and others for the occasion. They are open Monday through Wednesday 3-8 p.m., Thursday and Saturday 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.