Remembering people with cancer
Fri, 2016-12-09 11:38
Members of Fiddling Classics, directed by Gina Doran, performed,
Young members of the Holy Cross Church Choir performed under the direction of Peggy Acosta.
Dianne Baillargeon hangs an ornament during Thursday's Love Lights a Tree event at M C Bank on Brashear Avenue. The bank and the American Cancer Society sponsored the event, at which participants could buy ornaments to memorialize loved ones who have suffered with cancer.
