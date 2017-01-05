Home / News

Qualifying Jan. 11-13 for parish council seat

Thu, 2017-01-05 10:10

Qualifying is set for Jan 11-13 to fill an unexpired term on the St. Mary Parish Council.
The election is to fill the term of Dist. 10 at-large Councilman Steve Bierhorst who resigned due to health reasons. Pamela G. Washington was appointed to fill his seat until the elction.
Candidates with no party affiliation will pay a fee of $115; Democrats will pay $230; and Republicans $201.25.
All fees are required to be paid in cash, certified check, cashier’s check or money order. Personal checks are not accepted.
Qualifying begins Jan. 11 at 8:30 a.m., and will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. all three days. The office is open during the noon hour.

