Present and accounted for

Mon, 2016-11-28 10:28

Present for the Veterans Day observance Nov. 11 at Lawrence Park, hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4222, are, front left: Funeral Squad Commander Joe Boersma, Advocate Dan Boudreaux, Quartermaster Raymond Rutledge, Senior Vice Commander Bobby Boudreaux, Morgan City Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi, Commander Kenneth Lodrigue and Adjutant Sherman Whiting. The post would like to thank all the veterans who attended. Soup and sandwiches were served at the post on Sandra Street after the ceremony.

