Poster contest winners

Knights of Columbus Bayou Vista Council No. 6211 recently conducted a Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest. The intent of the program is to allow young people to engage their creative talents and imaginations while understanding the true, spiritual meaning of Christmas. Shown are young artists with their entries who participated in the Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest. Back row from left: Grand Knight John Trevino Sr., Nate Trevino and Landyn Lacoste. Front row: Ashley Tabor, Mailey Velasquez, Lane Champagne and Rylee Champagne.