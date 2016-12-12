Port director's contract renewed; sign installed

West St. Mary Port commissioners renewed the contract of Executive Director David Allain at their regular meeting for December.

The four-year contract stipulates a salary of $83,640 and a vehicle allowance of $850 per month.

It also allows for a 2 percent increase per year during the term of the contract.

Allain said at an earlier meeting that, in light of the current economy, he did not feel comfortable with a larger increase.

Also at the commission meeting, Allain told the board that the new sign would be installed at the former Superior fabrication yard near the Baldwin Bridge. The sign was installed by SAS Construction of Baldwin.

The port purchased the property to lease to industry.

Negotiations for right-of-way to complete drainage pump operation are ongoing, Allain said, and may be completed soon.