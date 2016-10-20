Political announcement: Tommy Minton

My name is Tommy Minton. In declaring my candidacy for Morgan City Council, District 4, I do so with the intent to give back to a community that has been very good to me and my family. With two children, five step-children, three grandchildren and another on the way, I have a vested interest in our city’s future.

Morgan City is a community with so much to offer: tourism, recreation, waterways, education, the oil industry, and festivals. Our city’s future is dependent upon us electing people with skills to develop and promote these areas.

I am a career educator who has spent 25 years in public education and six years in Catholic education. I am married to Marie Hover Minton, who was a teacher for 31 years.

In my 23 years as a head football coach and athletic director, I have accomplished the following:

—coached over 60 student athletes who have received athletic scholarships.

—negotiated a contract with ESPN for my team to play on national TV.

—served 4 terms as St. Mary Parish Coaches Association president.

—won over 78 percent of games coached.

—served on various statewide committees of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

—involved student athletes in civic projects.

1. Read at elementary schools.

2. Marched for First Responders.

3. Filled sandbags for floods.

4. Helped Baton Rouge flood victims clean up.

5. Participated in citywide trash cleanup.

In today’s economic times, our city needs a strong voice and leader. My life and work experiences have prepared me to be that person. Planning and then putting that plan into action has been my career. If elected, I will use this experience to serve the people of District 4. Please consider me for your council on Nov. 8