Political announcement: Ron Bias

I, Ron Bias, am asking the citizens of Morgan City to elect me to continue to represent you.

As city councilman, city of Morgan City, elected in District 3, I will continue to work toward making our municipality one all of us can be proud to call home, should those endeavors be collectively or individually, as I believe is the goal and vision of my peers, the mayor and council. I’ve been your public servant since 2004.

I’m married to the former Margaret Hebert. We have two children, seven grandkids and two great-grandkids.

I’m a product of Sumpter Williams and Morgan City high schools and I attended Pacific University in Tacoma, Washington.

I am willing to hear from and work with all citizens to make our community better in the way of housing, economy, recreation, community policing and neighborhood watch.

In my tenure as councilman, I’ve worked to get waste trucks out of the community by working to get the Industrial Road built. I serve ex officio on several commissions and boards as an adviser, while dealing with our citizens and business concerns.

I am a three-time budget chairman and three-time mayor pro tem. I work with department heads as per infrastructure, am an Army veteran of Vietnam, founder of Visions Of Life Ministries, and am retired from the oil and gas industry.

I thank you for your trust, prayers and continued support working to include, encourage and empower all citizens.