Political announcement: Mark A. Stephens

My name is Mark Stephens, and I humbly seek your support and vote to be you next councilman for District 2 in Morgan City. I am married to the former Dana Guillery and have two children and five step children. I am 51 years old and a 1983 graduate of Morgan City High School. I retired from Morgan City Fire Department in 2015 with 29 years of service to my community.

I rose through the ranks and retired as assistant chief whereas, I wrote or managed federal grants in total of $200,000 for the fire department reducing tax payer burdens and effortlessly passing all city audits and federal records oversight. My nine years experience with the State fire marshal’s requirements and local permitting will afford me to assist potential new businesses and make that process efficient if called upon. I have maintained a good rapport with other city department heads and supervisors.

I did have the privilege to serve as substitute fire chief for six months before my retirement. Under my leadership the moral improved significantly and the city purchased a new fire engine that protects District 2. As chief, I presented a plan for the fire department to the current mayor and council for equipment cost for the next 20 years. My experience in risk assessment and planning will provide our current council and future council the tools for long range planning throughout the city.

I am a former member of a Main Street Committee, Chamber of Commerce Education committee, Port Security committee, and LA. Fire Prevention Chiefs & Arson Association. Currently, I serve on the chamber’s BBQ Bash committee.

I have the experience, knowledge, and leadership to embrace this opportunity. My wife and I are committed to serve our district and community.

