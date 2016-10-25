Political announcement: Joshua Loupe

I’m Joshua Loupe, candidate for Morgan City Council District 3.

I am running for City Council because I am ready to take our community back. As a lifelong resident of District 3, I want to see our streets safe again so my children can have the same opportunities to enjoy our neighborhoods, just as I did.

It’s time that we all stand together in unity to create a community that is safe for all of our families to enjoy.

I want to represent everyone in District 3 and make our city a greater place to live, work and play. Let’s join together today to create a fabulous tomorrow for our community.

Vote Joshua Loupe, Morgan City Council District 3 on Nov. 8.