Police Reports 10-19-16

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

John W. Daniels, 52, of Lake Charles, was arrested Tuesday at 1:28 p.m. on a warrant charging him with probation violation. He was released on $15,000.

Judith Fabre, 23, of 610 Sebby’s Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested Tuesday at 3:23 p.m. on warrants charging him with theft of assets of an aged or disabled person; forgery, failure to appear on charges of stop sign violation, no driver’s license and failure to honor written promise to appear; warrant for failure to appear on charges of speeding; warrant on charges of disturbing the peace by offensive language. No bond was set.

Chad Bertrand, 32, of 517 Joey St., Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 4 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule II drugs, two counts; a warrant charging him with forgery and another charging him with failure to appear on a charge of criminal mischief. No bond is set.

Erica L. Alexander, 33, of Marrero, was arrested Tuesday at 7:43 p.m. on a charge of theft and released on a summons.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the arrest of Brennen Robinson, 20, of Lafayette, Tuesday at 8:34 p.m. on a charge of illegal discharge of a firearm in the area of Fournier Street. Robinson allegedly admitted to firing a .22 caliber rifle several times to test it. Robinson was released on $5,000 bond.

Allen Jones, 40, of Martin Luther King Boulevard, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 9:11 p.m. on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated and held on $1,000 bond.