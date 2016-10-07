Poker Run benefit is Saturday

The 16th Annual Marine Corps League, St. Mary Detachment Motorcycle Poker Run will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 8 beginning and ending at Daiquiri & Company, 7550 La. 182 East in Morgan City.

Walk-in registration will be from 7 to 9 a.m. Saturday.

All participants receive a complimentary café au lait and beignet breakfast.

Last bike out will be at 9 a.m. and last bike in will be at 1 p.m. Poker run prizes include $200 for first place, $100 for second, $75 for third and $25 for worst hand. Participant must be 18 or older to win.

Entry fee is $20 for bike, $15 for rider plus an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots that is to be brought to the event.

A Toys for Tots kick-off will be open to the public and held at Daiquiri & Company the same day. Kick-off events feature a live remote, a barbecue lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and live music from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Barbecue plates are $8.

For registration or barbecue ticket information call 985-384-3446 or 985-385-3705.