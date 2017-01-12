PC elects Paul Naquin chairman in first session

The first meeting in 2017 of the St. Mary Parish Council saw a changing of the guard on Wednesday as Councilman Paul P. Naquin Jr was elected chairman of the group replacing former chairman Kevin Voisin who was subsequently elected vice-chairman of the council.

But that was after the council had to deal with issues from members of the community concerning whether or not people can park at a particular section of roadway in the parish.

And the debate started even before the meeting officially got underway. At a public hearing scheduled for 5:45 p.m. concerning an ordinance brought forth by Councilman Dale Rogers, several community members took to the podium to express opposition and support for the measure. If passed, the ordinance would have designated a no parking section “on or along the North Side of Parish Road 131-Verdunville Road from its intersection with Lake Road a distance of four hundred feet in an easterly direction.”

A vote on the measure was postponed for a later date.

In other business, the council passed a resolution authorizing the parish president to execute a Certificate of Substantial Completion relative to the improvements to the Russo Boat Launch Facility Project.