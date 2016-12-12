Home / News

A Patterson Christmas

Mon, 2016-12-12 11:24

The 4-Legged Friends Parade preceded the Patterson Christmas Parade on Sunday.

On Saturday night, residents came to Morey Park to see the PEDSCO Boat Parade down the Teche.

Members of the Hattie Watts Elementary Make a Difference Club help decorate the Christmas tree in Morey Park before Saturday night's boat parade.

A young queen throws bubblegum to the crowd during Sunday's Patterson Christmas Parade.

Santa Claus rolls down Main Street in Patterson on Sunday, part of a weekend full of Christmas-related activities.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media