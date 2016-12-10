Home / News

The Patterson Boat Parade

Sat, 2016-12-10 19:42

Members of Hattie Watts Elementary's Make a Difference club decorated the tree before the parade.

Scenes from Saturday night's boat parade on the Teche near Morey Park

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media