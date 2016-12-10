The Patterson Boat Parade
Sat, 2016-12-10 19:42
Members of Hattie Watts Elementary's Make a Difference club decorated the tree before the parade.
Scenes from Saturday night's boat parade on the Teche near Morey Park
