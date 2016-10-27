Parish council renews Degeyter appointment

St. Mary Parish Council members reached a decision Wednesday regarding leadership at Franklin Foundation Hospital that had been lingering for weeks.

The council, by a vote of 6-4, reappointed Dr. Roland Degeyter to the hospital board. Degeyter’s reappointment was contested by another candidate and the council had attempted to reach a decision at a previous meeting but was deadlocked.

Voting in favor of Degeyter’s appointment were Councilmen Paul Naquin, J Ina, Dale Rogers, Ken Singleton, Sterling Fryou and Councilwoman Pamela Washington.

Voting against Degeyter’s appointment were Council Chairman Kevin Voisin, Glen Hidalgo, Craig Mathews and Gabriel Beadle. Councilman James Bennett was absent from the meeting.