Open house at Holy Cross
Tue, 2016-08-30 13:14
A beginning-of-the-year open house was held at Holy Cross Elementary School. Principal Amanda Talbot welcomed parents in the Yvonne Anne Adams Life Center. Parents then participated in informative classroom sessions with teachers where they learned about the 2016-2017 school year. Tours of the library and student forum, art room and technology lab were also held. Pictured is fifth-grade teacher Katie Rock speaking to parents.
