Home / News

One more frosty morning ahead in this cold snap

Mon, 2016-12-19 11:27

Staff Report
South Louisiana largely has been spared from the ice and bitter cold that gripped the Great Plains and Midwest over the weekend.
But that doesn’t mean the weather here was exactly balmy. And we have at least one more chilly morning before warmth returns.
After the mercury dipped to near freezing Monday morning, the high will be only in the mid-40s. By dawn Tuesday, the temperature will be back near freezing, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.
But sunshine will bring the high back to 55 degrees Tuesday and into the mid-60s Wednesday.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media