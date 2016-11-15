Home / News

November school board honors

Tue, 2016-11-15 10:20

The Daily Review/Shea Drake

St. Mary Schools’ employees of the month recognized were, from left, Jill Tamporello, guidance counselor at Morgan City Junior High; Bobbye Jo Castaneda, world geography teacher at Berwick High; and Shelia Bodin, cafeteria technician at Centerville High.

November students of the month recognized Thursday during the St. Mary Parish School Board meeting were, from left, Michael Ishcomer, 12th-grader at Centerville High; Carly Adyan, 12th-grader at Berwick High; and Ethan Blanco, eighth-grader at Morgan City Junior High.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media