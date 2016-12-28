Home / News

Mastering swing dancing

Wed, 2016-12-28 11:41

Seventeen students from the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts participated in a swing dance master class recently, led by Audra Allen, director of dance at LSMSA. Participants included Larke Tyler, a senior from Calhoun; Jonas Truax, a sophomore from Denham Springs; Nautica Jones, a junior from St. Martinville; Caitlin Foster, a junior from LaPlace; Juan Cecchini, a sophomore from Denham Springs; Annie Noel, a senior from Mandeville; Edouard Ferrell, a junior from Natchitoches; Kori Reine, a senior from Slidell; Parker Felterman, a senior from Patterson; Gabbi Blanchard, a junior from Houma; Clara Kolterman, a junior from Sterlington; Samantha Wright, a junior from Crowley; Angela Fang, a junior from Mandeville; Carrie Thomas, a senior from Denham Springs; Abigail LeBlanc, a sophomore from Fordoche; Hannah Rice, a junior from Mandeville; and Ellie Williamson, a senior from Reeves.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media