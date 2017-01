Martha Chapron Boudreaux, of Baldwin, passed away Thursday at the age of 100.

Boudreaux was a longtime educator at many schools in St. Mary Parish and an author.

She was the wife of B. Edward Boudreaux, a superintendent of schools in St. Mary Parish for 25 years, and mother of B. Edward Boudreaux Jr., former 16th Judicial District Attorney.

Her full obituary can be found on Page 12 of today's Banner-Tribune..