Marisa Aucoin crowned Gumbo Festival queen

Marisa Lee Aucoin was crowned the 45th Louisiana Gumbo Festival queen of Chackbay on Sept. 10.

Marisa is the daughter of Corey and Kimberly Aucoin of Berwick. She is currently a student at Central Catholic High School in Morgan City where she is the senior class president, treasurer of the Key Club, cheerleader and cheer captain, an active member of Student Council, and a member of the track team.

She plans to attend Nicholls State University to earn a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

She is employed part-time at South Central Louisiana Technical College, Young Memorial Campus. When not working or participating in school activities, she enjoys fishing, cooking, traveling, and spending time with friends and family.

Marisa states, “I have a lot of love for the community of Chackbay, the Volunteer Fire Department, and the Louisiana Gumbo Festival.

"They are near and dear to my heart. They welcomed me with open arms when I was crowned their Junior Miss Louisiana Gumbo queen in 2012.

“Many years ago the Volunteer Fire Department’s first responders saved my loved one’s life.

"This is why I am so passionate and it is so important to me that we support the hard working Volunteer Fire Department. It has always been a dream of mine to become the Miss Louisiana Gumbo Festival queen and it is an honor.”

Louisiana Gumbo

Festival entertainment

Friday, Oct. 14

6:30-8:30 p.m. One Nite Only Band

9 p.m.-midnight Chee Weez

Saturday Oct. 15

Noon-2p.m. Tet Dur

1:30 p.m. Cooking Demonstration

2:30-4:30 p.m. Ross Grisham

3:30 p.m. Magic Show with Las Vegas Magician Billy Ferguson

5-7 p.m. Velvet Sky Band

7:30–9:30 p.m. Drunk Punch Ponies

10 p.m.-midnight Snapper & The Fishsticks

Sunday, Oct. 16

10:30 a.m. Parade along La. 304

Noon-2 p.m. Don Rich

1 p.m. Live auction

2:30-4:30 Nashville South

5-7 p.m. Junior Lacrosse