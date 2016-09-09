Home / News

Making shrimp boats

Fri, 2016-09-09 14:17

Students at Holy Cross Elementary School learned about Louisiana’s oldest chartered festival, the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival, creating “shrimp boats” from milk cartons. The students in third grade paraded throughout the school with their boats to show off their creations. Pictured are Cambrey Ruffin, Chaz’ Pickens, and Baylee Smith along with other members of Maggie Bagwell’s third-grade class preparing for the parade.

