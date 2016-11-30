Making cents at M.E. Norman

M C Bank recently held its first-grade Making Cents classes at M.E. Norman Elementary School. Pictured are all three first-grade classes, taught by Ms. Francois, Mrs. Owen and Mrs. Guarisco, with Emily Berry, CFMP, marketing director; Whitney Breaux, credit analyst; and Sonya Mitchell, Note Department, all with M C Bank. The Making Cents program teaches students how to identify different denominations of money while incorporating mathematics and literacy skills. The Making Cents program also covers needs and wants and introduces students to the 50 States Quarters Program. Students perform activities that reinforce tally marks, sorting and counting.