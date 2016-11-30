Looking for a few good men

The East St. Mary Veteran Funeral Squad is an independent organization with no affiliations with any governmental bodies. The squad provides, when requested, a military funeral for any honorably discharged veteran of the United States military services who is interred within the Tri-City area. Membership is made up of military volunteers, the only requirement being that you are honorably discharged from the U.S military. Since 1988, the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad has performed over 800 military funerals at no cost to the family. The Funeral Squad members feel that it is their duty and honor to perform the ceremony by presenting the American flag to the surviving spouse, followed up by a rifle salute and taps. The squad is seeking veterans who live in the area to volunteer. The squad meets at VFW Post 4222 on 1504 Sandra St. the first Saturday of the month. For more information, contact Jimmy Richard at 985-385-4601, cell 985-312-8200. You may also contact the VFW Post 4222 at 985-384-2474.