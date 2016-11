The Department of Creative and Performing Arts at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts presented “Rhinoceros” Nov. 10-13 in the Black Box located in the Center for Performance and Technology. The cast members were Lucy Rhymes of Breaux Bridge, Milla Reddick, Kelsey Meshell, Parker Felterman of Patterson, Sidney Paulk, Charlie Roppolo, Sierra Bailey, Annie Noel, Grace Dumdaw and Shona McCullough.