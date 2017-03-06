Local student in 'The Odd Couple' production

Members of the Theater Club at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts sponsored performances of “The Odd Couple” Feb. 10-11 in the Black Box of the Center for Performance and Technology. Pictured are cast and crew, front row, from left, Gracie Messina, a junior from Baton Rouge; Mei Scott, a sophomore from Shreveport; Grace Dumdaw, a senior from Mandeville, and Ruby Kharod, a junior from Opelousas; second row, from left, Caitlyn Morrison, a junior from Gloster, Mason Rutledge, a senior from Patterson, Josh Ballagh, a senior from Leesville, Tori Lloyd, director, Caroline Koonce, a sophomore from Baton Rouge; Madi Bolin, a sophomore from Slidell, and Anne-Marie Higginbotham, a sophomore from Lafayette; and third row, from left, Ben Bordelon, a senior from Mandeville, Caitlin Foster, a junior from LaPlace, Chas Chapman, a senior from Haughton, Beth Fontenot, a senior from Ville Platte, Vi Kinney, a senior from Natchitoches, Edouard Ferrell, a junior from Natchitoches, Halle Mahfouz, a senior from Denham Springs, and Kelsey Meshell, a senior from Bossier City.